Meet the cast of Netflix fantasy series Letter for the King

Netflix’s push to capitalise on the conclusion of HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones continues with another new fantasy series landing on the platform, albeit one with perhaps a slightly younger audience in mind.

The Letter for the King mainly revolves around an impressive cast of young stars – but the series also contains a number of more seasoned actors, including a cameo from Andy Serkis, whose daughter plays one of the key characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast…

Amir Wilson plays Tiuri

Who is Tiuri? The main protagonist of the series, Tiuri is a young knight-in-training who has doubts about his own suitability for the role, before he is sent on a dangerous quest to deliver a letter to King Favian.

What else has Amir Wilson been in? Wilson was seen last year playing Will Parry in the first series of His Dark Materials – a role that will become increasingly significant in the second series which is currently scheduled to air later in 2020. He also has a role in the upcoming film adaptation of The Secret Garden.

Ruby Serkis plays Lavinia

Who is Lavinia? Lavinia is the daughter of a schemer (played by Serkis’ real life father Andy) who aids Tiuri on his quest when the two meet by chance.

What else has Ruby Serkis been in? Serkis has previously appeared in uncredited roles in two of the films in The Hobbit series and in two episodes of the hit Channel 4 drama National Treasure, but this is her most prominent role to date.

Gijs Blom plays Prince Viridian

Who is Prince Viridian? Viridian is the main antagonist of the series and the youngest son of King of Favian. He is attempting to take over his father’s kingdom by force – despite a prophecy outlining that someone will step in to prevent him.

What else has Gijs Blom been in? Dutch actor Blom has picked up an impressive list of credits in his native language across both film and television, including the lead role in the 2014 drama film Jongens.

Thaddea Graham plays Iona

Who is Iona? The ruthless Iona is one of Tiuri’s fellow knights-in-training, who pursues him as he travels ahead with the letter.

What else has Thaddea Graham been in? Graham, who hails from Northern Ireland, previously starred in the Sky One show Curfew and has also made appearances in CBBC programmes such as The Sparticle Mystery and Dani’s Castle.

Nathanael Saleh plays Piak

Who is Piak? The younger brother of Jussipo, Piak joins the knights-in-training as they follow Tiuri on his quest.

What else has Nathanael Saleh been in? Saleh isn’t a stranger to fantasy – having previously appeared in two episodes of Game of Thrones, playing the role of Arthur in 2016. More prominently, he was part of the main cast in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, playing John Banks – the eldest son of Michael.

Islam Bouakkaz plays Arman

Who is Arman? Arman is another of the knights-in-training, and is the son of Sir Fantumar.

What else has Islam Bouakkaz been in? This is Bouakkaz’s biggest role to date, but he did make a brief appearance on another Netflix show – playing a mugger in the first episode of Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

Jack Barton plays Foldo

Who is Foldo? Another of the knights-in-training who pursues Tiuri as he attempts to deliver the letter.

What else has Jack Barton been in? Barton is a relative newcomer on screen – but did show up in series five of Grantchester, in which he played the role of Chris Hartley in episode four.

Jonah Lees plays Jussipo

Who is Jussipo? Jussipo is another member of the group of knights-in-training and is notable for playing the lute.

What else has Jonah Lees been in? Lees has had a number of roles on the small screen, including playing Jimmy Swaggart in US drama Sun Records.

Yorick van Wageningen plays King Favian

Who is King Favian? Favian is the King of Unauwen and father of Viridian – whom Tiuri is tasked with delivering a letter to.

What else has Yorick van Wageningen been in? Dutch star van Wageningen has accrued credits in a number of high profile projects including sci-fi film The Chronicles of Riddick and the David Fincher remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Omid Djalili plays Sir Fantumar

Who is Sir Fantumar? Sir Fantumar is the father of Arman and doubts Tiuri’s ability as a potential knight.

What else has Omid Djalili been in? Best known for his career in stand-up comedy, Djalili has appeared in a wealth of TV shows and films, with supporting roles on the big screen including Notting Hill, Gladiator, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and small screen appearances including Dickensian and His Dark Materials.

Kim Bodnia plays Abbot

Who is Abbot? The Abbot runs the rule over an ominous monastery that houses reformed criminals, where Tiuri and Lavinia find themselves one night.

What else has Kim Bodnia been in? Bodnia will be very familiar to TV audiences, having appeared in two of the most highly acclaimed drama series in recent years – playing Martin Rohde in The Bridge and Konstantin Vasilie in Killing Eve.

Andy Serkis

Although he only makes a cameo in the show – playing the father of his real life daughter Ruby Sekis’ character Lavinia, Serkis is the most high-profile member of the cast. He is best known for his groundbreaking work with motion capture, including playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

The Letter for the King is released on Netflix on Friday 20th March