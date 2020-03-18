Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fantasy
  5. George RR Martin is “spending more time” writing The Winds of Winter now he’s self-isolating

George RR Martin is “spending more time” writing The Winds of Winter now he’s self-isolating

The author also reassured fans that he is fine and is taking all the necessary precautions amid the ongoing pandemic

NBC's

There haven’t been many pieces of good news to come out of the coronavirus pandemic—but Game of Thrones fans might not have some cause for good cheer.

Advertisement

That’s because George RR Martin, the acclaimed author of the fantasy book series that spawned the mammoth HBO show, claims that he has been writing more of the next book while he self-isolates.

It’s been nine years since A Dance With Dragons, the last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, was released, and Martin’s lack of productivity when it comes to writing the next book has long been a running joke among fans.

But perhaps Winds of Winter might finally be released at some point in the near future, with Martin taking to his blog to say he has been doing a lot more writing.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” he wrote. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

And Martin also reassured fans of his own personal condition amongst the pandemic—claiming that he is “fine.”

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition,” he wrote.

“But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions.  I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going into town or seeing anyone.”

Advertisement

Game of Thrones famously diverged from the books’ narrative in its latter series, and so fans are extremely eager to see how the series will end—especially after the lukewarm reaction to the show’s final series. 

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Matt Smith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Aaron Paul as Caleb in Westworld series 3 (HBO/Sky)

Meet the cast of Westworld season 3

Matt Hancock

What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Euro 2020

Coronavirus in sport: Live updates - Olympic torch relay continues

Coronation Street Seb

ITV announces scheduling change for Corrie, Emmerdale