More than 13 million viewers tuned in to watch Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse crowned 2020 Strictly Champions

More than 13 million viewers tuned in to watch the moment Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse were crowned winners of Strictly 2020 during last night’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

A total of 13.2 million viewers watched the climactic moment, with the average viewing figures for the spectacular final standing at 11.6 million.

The figures mark an increase from the 2019 final, which saw an average of 11.3 million viewers tune in and a peak audience of 12.5 million viewers.

The final attracted an audience share of 53.3 per cent, and the figures make it the most-watched Strictly final since 2012, when 14 million viewers watched gymnast Louis Smith lift the Glitterball trophy with his partner Flavia Cacace.

BBC One’s Acting Controller Kate Phillips said of the numbers: “Strictly has provided much-needed sparkle to our weekends this Autumn and last night’s final brought pure joy to over 13 million viewers all over the UK as Bill and Oti lifted the glitterball.”

Millions of viewers across the country tuned in to last night’s @BBCStrictly final on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/4TFnnMZAMK — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 20, 2020

The final proved to be a spectacular event, as the four remaining couples performed three routines each: a judge’s pick, followed by a show dance, and finishing up with a repeat of their previous dance of the series.

It was an extremely closely contested affair, with Bill joined at the top of the leaderboard by Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez as well as HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara. All three couples scored 88 points overall out of a possible 90.

Meanwhile, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer finished with a slightly lower total of 84 points, but also received significant acclaim from the judges for their three dances.

The final came as a welcome tonic for viewers after a day that had seen millions of people forced to make last-minute changes to their Christmas plans after the last-minute introduction of new coronavirus restrictions by the government.

And the mood of the public was summed up in a heartening message from BBC One continuity announcer Duncan Newmarch, who said before the show: “In a year that has kept us apart, whether you’re watching in Tyne and Wear, Devon, Berkshire or Lincolnshire, we’re all watching BBC One, together.”

