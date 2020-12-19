Who are all the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity winners and their professional partners?

The BBC’s flagship entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing has crowned 18 winners since its first-ever series – with Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse becoming the latest to take home the famous Glitterball trophy after they were crowned winners of Strictly 2020.

Starting with Natasha Kaplinsky all the way back in 2004, we’ve rounded up all the celebrities who have been crowned winners of the ballroom extravaganza.

Here are all of the previous winners of Strictly Come Dancing:

Series 18 – Bill Bailey (2020)

The 2020 series of Strictly was different for a number of reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the routines were as spectacular as ever – and after a very closely fought final, comedian Bill Bailey was voted winner.

Bill saw off competition from Maisie Smith, HRVY and Jamie Laing to win the Glitterball trophy – ensuring his professional partner Oti Mabuse achieved a Strictly first of winning two series in a row! At 55 years old, he also became the oldest winner in Strictly history.

Series 17 – Kelvin Fletcher (2019)

The bookies’ favourite (and our favourite) to win the show was Kelvin Fletcher, and he didn’t disappoint. He and pro partner Oti lifted the Glitterball after a series of sensational performances.

Series 16 – Stacey Dooley (2018)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and there was A LOT of screaming.

The pair beat Joe Sugg (who was the favourite) to lift the Glitterball Trophy, as well as the other runners up Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts.

Series 15 – Joe McFadden (2017)

Joe McFadden became the second Holby City star to win Strictly Come Dancing when he and Katya Jones danced their way to victory in 2017.

He might not have been one of the favourites from the beginning, but he got better and better as the weeks went by, eventually claiming victory over Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson in the live final.

Series 14 – Ore Oduba (2016)

Just like Jay McGuiness the year before him, it was Ore Oduba’s amazing Jive with Joanne Clifton that wowed everyone and made him a serious contender.

In the final, he topped the leaderboard scoring a near perfect 39, 40 and 40 for his last three routines and the BBC Sports presenter took the Glitterball and the title of Strictly 2016 winner.

Series 13 – Jay McGuiness (2015)

After performing this Jive in Movies Week, it seemed like The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness’s destiny as the winner of series 13 was all but sealed.

An amazing 3.5 million people have now watched the routine back on YouTube – and it’s not hard to see why. Jay, along with professional Aliona Vilani, took the Glitterball in 2015 and beat soap stars Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foote into second and third place.

Series 12 – Caroline Flack (2014)

Before Love Island came calling, Caroline Flack was dancing up a storm in Elstree.

The TV presenter wowed not only with with her Charleston alongside professional Pasha Kovalev in the live final, but she also did the incredible feat of scoring three perfect 40s for all of her routines.

Series 11 – Abbey Clancy (2013)

Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Skorjanec were crowned the winners in 2013, and their ballroom routines regularly blew away both the judges and viewers at home.

The final saw Abbey beat both Natalie Gumede and Susanna Reid to win the 11th series and take home that Glitterball trophy.

Series 10 – Louis Smith (2012)

Olympic star Louis Smith was an early favourite to win, and unsurprisingly this amazing Showdance – showcasing all of his gymnastic ability – sealed the deal.

He might have been beaten in the judges’ scores by Denise Van Outen (and equalled by fellow finalist Kimberley Walsh) but he won over viewers and took home the Glitterball along with professional partner Flavia Cacace.

Series 9 – Harry Judd (2011)

McFly’s Harry Judd became the ninth winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Partnered with Aliona Vilani, the pair won out over Chelsee Healey and Jason Donovan by scoring the most in the final – and winning the most votes from the public.

Series 8 – Kara Tointon (2010)

EastEnders star Kara Tointon was an early favourite to take the Glitterball trophy. This wasn’t just because of her prowess in the ballroom – it helped that there were plenty of whispers going round as to whether there was anything more between the actress and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Kara beat Matt Baker and Pamela Stephenson in the final, and sealed her win by kissing Artem. The pair dated for four years before announcing their split in 2014.

Series 7 – Chris Hollins (2009)

BBC Breakfast presenter Chris Hollins shimmied his way to victory in 2009 when he was partnered with Ola Jordan.

Admittedly it wasn’t a vintage year (contestants that series included Rav Wilding and Phil Tufnell) but Chris beat Ricky Whittle (who scored more than him in the final. Awkward) and Ali Bastian to be crowned champion.

Series 6 – Tom Chambers (2008)

Holby City actor Tom Chambers beat Rachel Stevens and Lisa Snowdon in 2008 to claim victory in series six of Strictly Come Dancing.

Partnered with Camilla Dallerup, somewhat controversially Tom scored the lowest of the three finalists with the judges in the live final. However, it didn’t impact his popularity with viewers who voted him their winner.

Series 5 – Alesha Dixon (2007)

Back in 2007, Alesha Dixon was best-known as a former singer of girlband Mis-Teeq than being on Britain’s Got Talent.

She went on to win the fifth series of Strictly with Matthew Cutler, and just two years later she swapped the dance floor for the desk and replaced Arlene Phillips as a judge.

Series 4 – Mark Ramprakash (2006)

This was the second year in a row that an England cricketer won Strictly Come Dancing. Following on from Darren Gough’s victory the year before, Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy took the Glitterball in 2006.

They were the only couple that series to achieve a score of 40.

Series 3 – Darren Gough (2005)

England cricketer Darren Gough beat the likes of Zoe Ball, James Martin and Colin Jackson to win Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

His professional partner was Lilia Kopylova and the pair won despite the fact they’d never made it to the top of the Strictly leaderboard during the show’s 12-week run.

Series 2 – Jill Halfpenny (December 2004)

EastEnders star Jill Halfpenny became the second ever winner of Strictly, also in 2004.

Partnered with Darren Bennett, their Jive became infamous as one of the best-ever routines performed on Strictly. It was the first routine to ever win a perfect score of 40, and so it’s perhaps unsurprising that Halfpenny went on to win the whole series.

Series 1 – Natasha Kaplinsky (July 2004)

The first ever winners of Strictly Come Dancing back in the summer (yes, summer) of 2004 were BBC newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky and professional dancer Brendan Cole.

