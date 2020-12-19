How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online and by phone

UPDATE: the vote for Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020 has now closed, at 8:09pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final is here and its shaping up to be one of the tightest competitions the BBC show has ever seen.

With singer HRVY, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and comedian Bill Bailey battling it out in the ballroom for Strictly’s Glitterball Trophy, it’s anyone’s game at the moment as the finalists prepare to perform three dances tomorrow night.

From the 12 celebrities who started off in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up to the final four, this year’s series has seen many excellent dances, magical moments and 10s across the board.

With an ever-changing Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, it’s hard to call who’ll emerge victorious during Saturday night’s final – so get ready to vote for your favourite!

Here’s how you can vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

When will the vote open?

In the final, things are slightly different! Voting will actually open after the Judges’ Pick round, as soon as each couple has danced once.

Voting will then stay open while each contestant dances their Showdance and Favourite Dance.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

You can vote by phone by dialling 09015 22 52 on landline and 6 22 52 on mobile and then adding the following numbers for each couple:

05 – Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

08 – Jamie Laing and Karen Clifton

10 – HRVY and Janette Manrara

12 – Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6 pm on BBC One.