Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

Ever since his first episode, HRVY has been one of the frontrunners for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. And now he’ll be dancing for Glitterball glory in Saturday night’s final.

And we think he has a pretty good chance at being crowned this year’s winner with his dancing partner Janette Manrara, having done very well in the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard so far.

Plus, who knows – perhaps one day he could return to Strictly, having told RadioTimes.com ahead of the final: “It would be cool to be a judge on the show!”

The competition is tough, however, as he’ll have to beat fellow finalists Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing – who, alongside HRVY, make up the remaining four members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up – to the top.

Here’s everything you need to know about HRVY ahead of the final.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week Three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Four: Salsa (8+10+9) = 27

Week Five: Tango (8 + 9 + 9) = 26

Week Six: Couples’ Choice (10 + 10 +10) = 30

Week Seven: American Smooth (9 + 10 + 10) = 29

Week Eight: Rumba (7+8+8) = 23 and Charleston (10+10+10) = 30. Grand Total = 53

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first nine of the series with his energetic Jive, branded by Motsi Mabuse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place in Week Three allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

He managed to pick himself back up, however, in Week Four, climbing up to the second place spot for his saucy Salsa.

In Week Five, he struggled to get into the swing of the Tango, admitting the dance hadn’t suited him well. Nonetheless, he scored a more than respectable 26 points and found himself fourth on the leaderboard.

That was all a distant memory as he went on to make history last weekend, after receiving a perfect score from the judges for his Couples’ Choice with Janette Manrara.

He scored a perfect 10 from each of the judges, landing him 30 points overall and sending him right up to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

His hot streak continued in Musicals Week, when he and Janette performed an American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line.

While he couldn’t quite match his momentous total from Week Six, it was another remarkable display of talent from himself and his professional partner, who were rewarded with 29 points for their efforts.

Shirley Ballas congratulated Janette for making it to the quarter-final for the first time and gave the routine a perfect 10 alongside her fellow judge Motsi Mabuse.

Craig Revel Horwood stopped HRVY from reaching that coveted perfect score, pointing out a few minor issues but generally offering very positive feedback, calling the pop star a “triple-threat” for his singing, dancing and acting ability.

In the semi-final, it looked like HRVY was in trouble when his Rumba only earned lukewarm reviews from the judges and 23 points. He was the only contestant who has given the admittedly tough Latin dance a go this series.

But he finally managed to bag a perfect score with his Charleston to Another Day of Sun, securing a place in this weekend’s the final. Tune in to find out if he manages to go all the way and lift the Glitterball trophy.

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “He’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”