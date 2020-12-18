Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Ian Waite reveals who he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – and it’s between two contestants

Ian Waite reveals who he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – and it’s between two contestants

Who is his pick for the Glitterball trophy?

ian waite strictly

We are only a matter of days away from finding out who will be lifting the Glitterball trophy for the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing and this year, more than ever, it feels as though anybody could take the top spot.

Advertisement

Former professional dancer on the show Ian Waite, who competed in seven series of the hit BBC show, has weighed in on this year’s competition and picked who he thinks will be the winner in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com – and there are two people he has his eye on.

The final four members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this year are Bill Bailey, HRVY, Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith following the departure of Ranvir Singh, who left the competition after losing in the dance-off to Jamie – a surprising move considering Jamie was fighting for his place for the fourth week in a row.

“You know people have asked me many, many times, and I’ve committed to one person and never get it right,” Ian said of his past winner predictions. “So, I feel really bad because if I pick anybody, then I will probably jinx them not to win.

“Jamie has had the biggest journey – everybody loves the journey. Bill is super popular; I think he’s just a perfect gent and he surprised and shocked everybody with his rhythm and technical ability and speed and stamina.”

Bill Bailey
BBC

“I think HRVY has been inspirational. I think he’s just shown you what youth can do because he wasn’t a dancer, but he just had that natural ability and applied it with 110 per cent enthusiasm.

“And then Maisie, who is technically probably one of the best dancers we’ve ever seen on Strictly and, you know, she’s been on a roller coaster ride. I think people have grown to appreciate her, even though in the beginning people weren’t voting for her. She’s been a great dancer.”

“And so, who do I think will probably win it? I think it’s between HRVY and Bill! As I said, I don’t want to jinx anybody!”

We’ll find out if Ian is on the money with his choices when the couples take to the dance floor for the last time in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday at 6pm on BBC One. Tickets to Ian’s Ballroom Boys tour are available now alongside dance lessons from the man himself.  Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey on Strictly
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing

Ranvir Singh says Strictly Come Dancing exposed a lot of “buried issues” in her life

motsi-mabuse-strictly-come-dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse defends Shirley Ballas from “attackers”

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for the final

Strictly come dancing logo

Many Strictly Come Dancing viewers upset with “absolutely nonsense” semi-final elimination