Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Seventh celebrity to be voted out and finalists revealed

It was a big night on Strictly Come Dancing as the public vote was revealed and the finalists were chosen.

However, it was the end of the road for Ranvir Singh, who was eliminated from the competition with professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

She went up against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, who is no stranger to the dreaded dance-off.

After they had both performed, Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen, while Motsi Mabuse opted for Ranvir and Gio.

The final vote went to Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who chose to save Jamie and Karen, saying: “Well again, this is very difficult because I’ve grown to love both couples. I’m getting quite emotional now. Musicality, determination, conviction from both teams, they just gave their all. But I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more ‘I’m not leaving without that trophy’ and with that in mind I’m saving Jamie and Karen.”

Speaking about her exit, Ranvir said: “I’m just really sorry for him [Gio], he’s worked so hard and been in so many finals that I’m really sorry I couldn’t do it for you. Sorry.”

Giovanni responded: “You don’t have to be sorry at all, we’ve both worked very hard, you’ve been an absolute dream to work with. You are a true hero, your job at 3 o’clock in the morning then you come in the room and dance with me. More than anything you’ve grown as a person and this for me is the most rewarding thing that I could ask for, so well done to you. Well done.”

The professional dancer added: “I’m really hoping from this experience you just feel a better person because you truly are an amazing person inside and out. Yes, you’ve grown as a dancer but more I hope you feel happier in your life because you deserve it.”

This does mean we now have the identity of our final four, which is as follows: HRVY and Janette Manrara, Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Jamie and Karen.

Ranvir had been criticised quite heavily by the judges last night, with Craig in particular offering some stern feedback for her Waltz.

Shirley disagreed with her fellow panellist and wondered if they were watching the same dance.

Last night’s Strictly was an eventful one indeed, and saw Bill and Oti perform a rocking Tango to Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

However fabulous their performance was, they were slightly overshadowed by musical lead, Dave Arch, who was shown having a good old jam to the famous metal song.

Strictly viewers labelled Dave a “guitar hero” for his performance and flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the night.

One said: “Dave Arch living his best life, what a star!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 6pm on BBC One.