Strictly’s Shirley Ballas dismisses Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Ranvir Singh’s Waltz: “I’m not sure we were looking at the same dance”

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas disputed Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of Ranvir Singh‘s Waltz during the competition’s semi-finals, adding that she didn’t think they were “looking at the same dance”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was the second contestant to take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor, performing a Waltz with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Josh Groban’s Un Giorno Per Noi.

While Singh received glowing raise from judge Motsi Mabuse, Revel Horwood commented on the footwork, saying that it was “a little ropey for my taste” and that the broadcaster’s dress “actually covered a multitude of sins”.

“The heels weren’t taken in the pivots, there were lots of just little bits where you were unsteady,” he added. “Obviously, at home people wouldn’t see any of that.”

However, Revel Horwood ended his feedback by saying that Singh maintained body contact throughout. “Your top line was absolutely exquisite. It was simple, it was effective, it was graceful – gorgeous.”

Ballas disagreed with the longstanding judge’s criticism, quipping: “Well, I’m not sure we were looking at the same dance but anyway.”

“It was a stripped down version,” she continued. “Beautiful little curtesy at the beginning, no fuss going on whatsoever. It was slow, it was controlled. As I’ve said before, your frame is that of a professional, you absolutely nailed it again this week.”

She added that while Singh could have given “a little bit more drive from the standing foot”, the Waltz was “absolutely eloquent”.

Singh’s Waltz received a score of 25 from the judges, with Revel Horwood giving an eight while Mabuse and Ballas gave nines placing her in the middle of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

The presenter is set to perform a jive to Christina Aguilera’s Candyman later in the evening, competing for a spot in next weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

