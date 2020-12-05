Strictly fans are obsessed with this week’s “iconic” professional routine: “Best opening ever”

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were delighted by this week’s extravagant opening routine, which kicked off Musicals Week with a stunning performance from Priscilla.

The routine saw Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe don sparkly dresses and wave rainbow-coloured fans as their fellow professionals danced around them.

The routine was choreographed by West End legend Bill Deamer, whose stage work includes Cats, Evita and Top Hat, the latter of which was a multi-Olivier award winner.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement over the sensationally colourful and camp performance.

One kept things simple, calling it the “best opening ever”.

Pernice, Marquez and Radebe were particularly acclaimed for their fabulous costumes and energetic choreography.

For some, this might just be one of the best professional routines Strictly Come Dancing has ever seen.

This is my favourite thing that has ever happened on #Strictly ever ???? pic.twitter.com/azT6dMHYv6 — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) December 5, 2020

But there’s more glitz and glamour to come as Strictly Come Dancing celebrates Musicals Week, with the six remaining contestants performing routines to classic tunes from the stage – having performed for theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber in rehearsals.

Following the shock departure of BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo in last week’s show, presenter Tess Daly has spoken out about how this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is a close race.

Not even EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who achieved her highest score to date last week, has been able to escape the dance-off, although she has managed to hold onto her place on the show so far, beating Max George and Caroline Quentin in two separate dance-offs.

This year’s Strictly final is shaping up to be very special indeed, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were forced to withdraw after the latter tested positive for COVID-19, returning to perform once more.

We’ve seen some incredible routines during Strictly 2020, but RadioTimes.com wants to know what you think are the best of all-time. Vote in our poll below:

