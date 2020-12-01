Strictly Come Dancing planning live audience for semi-final and final

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have been performing to empty seats over the last few weeks in accordance with lockdown rules – however, that’s expected to change in time for the end of the series.

The BBC is hoping to have live audiences in the studio for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final and final, RadioTimes.com understands.

Despite launching in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strictly Come Dancing began its 2020 series with a reduced studio audience, all of whom wore masks and sat in family bubbles or household groups.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips

However, when the government announced plans for a second lockdown in England over the month of November, the BBC announced that it would be scrapping the Strictly audience to abide by the new measures.

The broadcaster is planning to bring back an audience by the 2020 semi-finals, which are due to take place on Saturday 12th December.

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is shorter than usual due to COVID-related delays, spanning nine weeks instead of 13.

The Strictly Come Dancing final, which takes place on 19th December, was initially set to see five couples compete for the Glitterball trophy – however there’ll just be four on the night following the departure of boxer Nicola Adams, who was forced to drop out of the competition after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Adams and Jones are expected to reunite for one last performance during the Strictly Come Dancing final, but will remain out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:15 pm and Sunday at 7:25pm.