Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Strictly Come Dancing planning live audience for semi-final and final

Strictly Come Dancing planning live audience for semi-final and final

RadioTimes.com understands that Strictly's live studio audience is expected to return for the final stages of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have been performing to empty seats over the last few weeks in accordance with lockdown rules – however, that’s expected to change in time for the end of the series.

Advertisement

The BBC is hoping to have live audiences in the studio for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final and final, RadioTimes.com understands.

Despite launching in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strictly Come Dancing began its 2020 series with a reduced studio audience, all of whom wore masks and sat in family bubbles or household groups.

However, when the government announced plans for a second lockdown in England over the month of November, the BBC announced that it would be scrapping the Strictly audience to abide by the new measures.

The broadcaster is planning to bring back an audience by the 2020 semi-finals, which are due to take place on Saturday 12th December.

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is shorter than usual due to COVID-related delays, spanning nine weeks instead of 13.

The Strictly Come Dancing final, which takes place on 19th December, was initially set to see five couples compete for the Glitterball trophy – however there’ll just be four on the night following the departure of boxer Nicola Adams, who was forced to drop out of the competition after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

Adams and Jones are expected to reunite for one last performance during the Strictly Come Dancing final, but will remain out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:15 pm and Sunday at 7:25pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey on Strictly
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Maisie Smith – Strictly Come Dancing live show (Week five)

Strictly host Tess Daly talks "jeopardy" of tight race for this year's Glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing Jamie and Clara

James Jordan calls for change to Strictly Come Dancing scoring system

Strictly Come Dancing who left

Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Fifth celebrity to be voted out revealed

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for the final