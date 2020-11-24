Accessibility Links

Dancing with the Stars 2020 winner revealed

The US version of Strictly Come Dancing crowned its 2020 winner last night.

Dancing with the Stars

US entertainment show Dancing with the Stars aired its season 29 finale last night, with The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe winning the competition with professional Artem Chigvintsev.

The US public chose the reality star as their 2020 champion, after she scored 10s across the board with an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears’ Toxic and a Freestyle dance to Sparkling Diamonds from Moulin Rouge.

In the live final, Bristowe narrowly beat Catfish host Nev Schulman, who placed second, as well as singer Nelly and Jane the Virgin actress Justina Machado, who came in third and fourth respectively.

The competition was tight throughout the final, with both Schulman and Machado scoring all 10s for their two dances from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli.

The win marked former Strictly Come Dancing professional Chigvintsev’s first Mirrorball trophy for Dancing with the Stars since joining the show in 2014. He appeared on Strictly from 2010 until 2013, winning the eighth series with actress Kara Tointon.

Series 29 of the competition saw some of the biggest reality stars take to the ballroom, with Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause (8th place), Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin (14th place) and Cheer’s Monica Aldama (10th place) signing up for the show in September.

They were joined in the Dancing with the Stars line-up by NBA player Charles Oakley, soap star Anne Heche, actor Jesse Metcalfe, NFL player Vernon Davis, TV stylist Jeannie May, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson.

Tags

All about Dancing with the Stars

Bruno Tonioli
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
