Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse makes special appearance as it’s confirmed she’ll return next week

Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse makes special appearance as it’s confirmed she’ll return next week

Motsi appeared via video call as Anton du Beke sat on the judges' panel for the second week.

Motsi Mabuse

Despite being unable to sit on the judging panel for the second week in a row, Motsi Mabuse made a special appearance via video link on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman about what she’d made of the performances during Blackpool week, the judge said “I have enjoyed the show, it’s been amazing.”

She added, “Well done, you guys have done so well – you can be proud of yourself, every single one of you.”

Meanwhile, Claudia confirmed that Motsi will be back on the panel next week, with her mandatory period of self-isolation coming to an end.

“We’ve missed you so much – we can’t wait to see you next week,” she told her.

Motsi has been self-isolating for the past two weeks after she had to make an emergency trip to Germany, with Strictly veteran Anton du Beke making his judging debut in her place.

Earlier this week, she explained the reasons why she had had to make the sudden trip, outlining how she had been helping police after her dance school was targeted by burglars.

She wrote on Instagram, “Unfortunately we have no good news. someone tried to break into our school. We are working with the police to solve this crime. We know we have been targeted on purpose, and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again.”

It’s not clear if Anton will retain his place on the judging panel now that Motsi is set to return, or whether they will continue with three judges as has been the case for the series so far.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday nights. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey on Strictly
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

strictly come dancing line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Full list of contestants

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

strictly-come-dancing

Everything you need to know about Strictly 2020

JJ Chalmers

Meet JJ Chalmers – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Invictus Games medallist