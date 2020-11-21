Maisie Smith stages Strictly comeback with her highest score of series – one week after dance-off

Early series favourite Maisie Smith surprisingly found herself in the bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing last week – but she’s bounced back in style on her return to the dancefloor this week.

Daning a salsa with professional partner Gorka Marquez for Blackpool week, the former EastEnders star achieved her highest score of the series so far, with all three judges giving her nine points – meaning a total score of 27.

Anton du Beke described her performance as “absolutely brilliant” and said that she more than made up for her “stiff” performance last week.

“This week you were so fluid, you were nice and loose,” he said, before encouraging her to continue on this trajectory: “you’ve got so much more to give – keep going!”

Shirley Ballas was similarly enthusiastic with her praise and said it was the ideal way to hit back from the disappointment of last week.

“What a way to come back from that dreaded dance-off,” she said. “You’re an accomplished dancer. Keep working on your feet… it’s getting better by the week.”

Craig Revel Horwood did find some fault with the performance, pointing out a bad landing – but he placed the blame for this on Gorka, with the professional admitting that it was his fault. Craig also praised Maisie’s “fantastic” hips and “incredible” spins.

For her part, Maisie was clearly delighted with the comments and how she was able to bounce back from last week.

“I just went out there and had the best time and that’s what I’m here to do,” she said.

