RuPaul’s Drag Race heading to Spain for latest addition to franchise

RuPaul’s Drag Race has continued its expansion into international territories, with the announcement of a new iteration of the franchise in Spain.

Drag Race Spain will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, arriving at the same time as its debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain.

No host, judges, or cast have been announced at this stage, so it is unclear if RuPaul will have a role on the show – the drag icon has appeared in some but not all of the international version of the series.

Spain becomes the latest country to get a taste for Drag Race with versions having already been launched in Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, and of course in the UK, with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two coming soon.

In a statement, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder Co-Founders said, “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Artres and bring the fierce fabulous glamor of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.

“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race has seen enormous success across the world since it debuted in 2009 and has been produced by World of Wonder for its entire run.

The cultural phenomenon is available in as many as 193 different countries, while it also has the best Emmy record of any competition show in history, having picked up an impressive 19 awards in total.

In 2018, Drag Race became the first series to win Best Reality-Competition Program and Host in the same year, and the show had a repeat victory at this years’ ceremony.

The UK version was a huge success when it launched last year and has already been renewed for a second and third season.

