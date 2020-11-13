Meet the 4 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 finals

After one of the longest series in the show’s history, it’s now time for The Voice UK 2020 winner to be revealed.

The four remaining acts will take to the stage this weekend (November 14th) and sing their hearts out, in a bid to be crowned this year’s winner and a bag a recording deal.

The fantastic four were chosen out of nine semi-finalists, with will.i.am revealing the emotional reason behind why he chose his Voice UK finalist.

And the tension is certainly rising between the judges, as presenter Emma Willis opened up about the competitiveness between the Voice UK coaches.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “I feel like it would mean so much to Will this year because he has had such a phenomenal bond with Gevanni from the minute he walked out onto that stage and just kind of said, ‘I’m doing it for my family because I want them to have a better life’ and that’s exactly why Will got into music.”

So, who are the remaining four? Here’s everything you need to know about Voice UK 2020 finalists – one of whom will be crowned the series nine winner!

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Team Tom

Jonny Brooks

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Team Olly

Blessing Chitapa

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 final is on Saturday November 14th at 8:40pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.