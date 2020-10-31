Nicola Adams moves Strictly Come Dancing fans with “emotional” performance
The former boxer told her personal story in the first Couples' Choice dance of the series
Viewers rushed to Twitter to praise former boxer Nicola Adams after an incredibly “emotional” performance on Strictly Come Dancing.
The athlete performed a Couples’ Choice dance choreographed by her professional dance partner Katya Jones, performing a Street Commercial routine to Shine by Years & Years. And not only did she win over the Strictly Come Dancing judges, but she also managed to move viewers at home.
“Nicola and Katya what an amazing dance, loved it v emotional #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2020” one fan wrote.
“I cannot explain how much I love Nicola and Katya. The power they hold as the first same sex couple to ever dance on strictly. I love Nicola. I love Katya. I love them. I would love for them to win. #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2020,” a third wrote.
The performance was so powerful, it brought some viewers to tears.
“I’m in tears watching Nicola Adams on #strictly. She is AMAZING #whatawoman” one fan commented.
“Pure joy! I LOVE Nicola so much and my eyes seem to be wet #Strictly” another said.
Nicola’s performance comes after she opened up about her upbringing in a heartfelt clip.
In the short video montage, featuring her boxing coach, Nicola spoke about how she came to be a boxer growing up in a council estate.
One day, when her mother didn’t have a babysitter, she took Nicola to a local boxing centre to be watched, and she took up the sport.
During her childhood, Nicola was told that she should get a “real job” and that women’s boxing wasn’t as successful. Nevertheless, she persisted, with Katya calling her an “inspiration.”
The duo were awarded an impressive 24 points for their performance and finished second on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, just behind EastEnder actress Maisie Smith and YouTube star HRVY in joint first place.
Even Craig Revel Horwood – who we all know isn’t very easy to please – praised them on their dance!
