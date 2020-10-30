Portrait Artist of the Year guide: Celebrity guests, host and latest news

Portrait Artist of the Year is back with its seventh series on Sky Arts, with Stephen Mangan searching for another talented creative to win a celebrity commission.

The series, which began back in 2013, gives a mix of both amateur and professional artists four hours to paint various sitting celebrities, from legendary broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald to drag queen The Vivienne.

With £10,000 up for grabs, what many may see as a relaxing hobby can turn into a nail-biting edge-of-your-seat Wednesday watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about Portrait Artist of the Year.

When is Portrait Artist of the Year on TV?

The seventh series of Portrait Artist of the Year began on 14th October 2020, with three episodes having aired so far.

With new episodes airing every Wednesday at 8pm on Sky Arts, the fourth heat of the competition will be broadcast on Wednesday 4th November.

What is Portrait Artist of the Year?

Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, hosted by Stephen Mangan, challenges a range of amateur and professional artists to produce the best portrait of a sitting celebrity within just four hours.

Judged by Tai Shan Schierenberg, independent curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan, the competition winner will a £10,000 commission to paint a portrait of a famous personality which will then become part of a national gallery.

Which celebrities appear on Portrait Artist of the Year series 7?

During the first heat, the creative contestants were tasked with painting Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa, peeress Lady Glenconner and Cold Feet’s Fay Ripley, while in the second episode, Sir Trevor McDonald, The Nest’s Mirren Mack and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne sat for the artists.

Scottish actress Mirren Mack recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that appearing on Portrait Artist of the Year was more nerve-wracking then being on stage.

In the third heat, the artists painted author and broadcaster Deborah James, Oz’s Eamonn Walker and presenter Melanie Sykes.

Featuring in future episodes are the likes of singer Ray BLK, The Missing’s James Nesbitt, fashion designer Pam Hogg, TV personality Rob Rinder, presenter Katie Piper and director Don Letts.

Who presents Portrait Artist of the Year?

Portrait Artist of the Year is hosted by actor Stephen Mangan, who has presented the show since its first series in 2013.

He is best known for starring in series such as Green Wing, Episodes, The Split and panel shows like Have I Got News For You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Portrait Artist of the Year continues on Wednesday 4th November at 8pm on Sky Arts.