Strictly Come Dancing invites NHS frontline workers into the audience

The much-loved BBC dance extravaganza Strictly Come Dancing has officially returned for its first live show tonight, with the competition finally kicking off.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed that NHS frontline workers had been invited into the audience tonight, as a thank you for their tireless work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve invited very special people into our audience tonight – some of our incredible frontline workers,” Tess announced at the start of the show.

Claudia added, “We want to thank you for everything you’ve done for us. And to thank you for everything you continue to do. We hope you enjoy tonight.”

Last weekend’s episode featured the Strictly Come Dancing line-up of celebrities being paired up with their professional dance partners in a pre-recorded show. This year’s roster includes Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, who returns to the series after breaking his foot at the start of the competition last year. He’s up against EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, YouTube star HRVY, former pro-boxer Nicola Adams, comedian Bill Bailey and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers.

Former NFL star Jason Bell, The Wanted’s Max George, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh are also competing for Glitterball glory.

The returning Strictly Come Dancing judges include Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. Bruno Tonioli is currently in LA for Dancing with the Stars, but has been tuning in to watch.

Strictly Come Dancing live shows air Saturday nights on BBC One. If you want to know the week one scores, check out our Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.