Jon Courtenay wins Britain’s Got Talent 2020

The musical comedian was crowned Britain's Got Talent's 2020 champion last night.

Jon Courtenay

The 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent may have faced several interruptions thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the show managed to make it the final of its 14th series, which saw comedian Jon Courtenay crowned the BGT winner.

Golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay made it to the final after moving the judges to tears with a tribute to his late father, and last night he won the nation’s heart with his comical song about 2020.

This year’s competition was a particularly fierce one, with the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalists consisting of dazzling dancers, mind-blowing magicians and comical comedians – all of whom were vying for that coveted spot in the Royal Variety Performance and the £250,000 prize.

(If you’re after a full list of previous Britain’s Got Talent winners or insights on where Britain’s Got Talent winners are now, we’ve got you covered, too.)

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2020?

Musical comedian Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

He was joined in the top three by comic Steve Royle and brother-sister musical duo Sign Along With Us, but it was Courtenay who ultimately won the popular vote with his funny yet poignant songs.

“I was trying not to think about [winning], because I am really bad at hiding disappointment,” Courtenay admitted in the wake of his victory.

“This morning for the first time… this sounds really dramatic, but I woke up with an idea for a song for the Royal Variety performance. I wrote it down and I tried not to think of it as a sign, because that would be too much pressure, but… [it’s] just amazing, I can’t actually believe it.

He added: “Thank you, this has changed my life and my family’s life.”

Which acts made it to the Britain’s Got Talent final?

Nabil Abdulrashid (Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestant)
Nabil Abdulrashid
ITV

While 40 out of 200 acts made it to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, only 10 performers continued on to the show’s 2020 final for the chance to win £250,000 prize.

While five were picked by the judges, the remaining five acts landed in the finals after being voted for by the British public.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalists included:

  • Steve Royle – Comedian
  • Aaron and Jasmine – Dancers
  • Magical Bones – Magician
  • Jon Courtenay – Comedian
  • Nabil Abdulrashid – Comedian
  • Aidan McCann – Magician
  • Damien O’Brien – Magician
  • Sign Along with Us – Musical group
  • James and Dylan Piper – Magicians
  • Jasper Cherry – Magician
