Which acts are through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finals? – Full list of finalists so far

After months of performing, the Britain’s Got Talent final is finally here.

Advertisement

The BGT auditions were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in the film and television industry.

After being selected by the judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden, 40 out of 200 acts went through to the semi-finals, which started on Saturday 5th September.

Now, 10 remaining acts will take to the stage for one last time in a bid to be crowned the 2020 winner.

The winner will secure a £250,000 prize plus the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Five acts have been decided by the judges and five more acts will be chosen by the public vote (which opened on Monday 5th October).

So, who is already through to the finals? And who could join them? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is through the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finals?

Steve Royle

Comedian Steve from Manchester managed to bag the first spot in the finals after impressing the judges with his jokes, juggling, and even a bit of dancing.

David Walliams said: “I have to go with my heart, people who make me laugh just thrill me to the very core of being so I’m going to go with Steve Royle.”

Aaron and Jasmine

The dancing duo from London, spun their way into the finals with their ballroom performance.

Although Ashley and Alesha voted for The Coven dance troupe, Walliams said Aaron and Jasmine “completely electrified” the evening, so chose them.

As head judge, Amanda Holden had the deciding vote and also chose the couple.

Magical Bones

The magician from London is one of the five acts in the BGT final.

He performed an illusion while telling the story of Henry Box Brown, a 19th-century slave who escaped to freedom in 1849 and became a magician and showman.

He also offered a behind-the-scenes look at how an illusion was carried out, which is very rare for a magician to do.

Clearly, it paid off!

Jon Courtenay

The comedy musician from Manchester – who is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act – continued to impress as he made it into the finals.

Jon Courtenay’s semi-final act moved the judges the tears as he paid tribute to his late father in a song he wrote, titled When I was a boy.

Nabil Abdulrashid

The comedian from London joined the BGT finalists after leaving the judges and viewers in hysterics.

Abdulrashid’s hilarious stand-up routine explored race in the UK, specifically focusing on how Black and Muslim people are treated in this country.

He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

ITV

Who are the all the semi-finalists?

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Honey and Sammy are a mother daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Sign Along with Us are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinike! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm, Sweden.

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Urban Turtles are a dance troupe from South London.

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on ITV on Saturday 10th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.