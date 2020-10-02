Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has coronavirus and is self-isolating

A celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing 2020, singer and TV presenter HRVY has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating for 10 days.

The 21-year-old former CBBC presenter tweeted: “hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out, i have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days. already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik toks.”

Assuming HRVY (real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell) tests negative in 10 days’ time it will leave him with just a fortnight to prepare for the first live show, which Shirley Ballas announced on The One Show will screen on BBC One on Saturday 24th October.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “This is the last thing they wanted. They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible. But with just 10 days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing told The Mirror: “We can confirm that a member of the Strictly team has tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines. We have rigorous protocols in place to manage COVID-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

HRVY had only come into contact with a small number of crew, who were in isolation and were being tested.

One HRVY had tested negative he would be able to rejoin training and prepare for the launch show.

The Guardian reported HRVY saying earlier: “It just proves that us youngsters can get it and not even realise. I’m fine, I’m chilling, but I’m going to be in this bedroom for a while so I’ll see you guys on the other side.”

Earlier today Ballas confirmed Strictly Come Dancing would launch on 17th October, with the live shows beginning the following Saturday.

She said: “We’re all ready to go and everything is in place. We’ve got a great cast. It’s very very exciting as we go into these dark months. We’ve got baubles, bangles and beads… and lots of joy.”

