Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t like two celebrities’ chances

Craig Revel Horwood, the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge, has taken the unprecedented step of talking about the chances of some celebrities on this year’s show. If you’re Nicola Adams or Bill Bailey, do not read any further.

Advertisement

The acidic judge is known for his withering but upfront assessment of the celebrity dancers on the BBC One dance contest, but that is after they’ve actually performed.

He has no way of knowing if double Olympic boxing champion Adams and much-loved comedian Bailey will be any good on the dance floor. But that hasn’t stopped the Australian former dancer and choreographer.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

He was chatting on Mecca Bingo online about this year’s truncated Strictly Come Dancing and said, when questioned: “I think Nicola Adams will be punching above her weight, darling.”

Revel Horwood added: “But I am looking forward to seeing a same sex couple. That’s going to be cool.”

When questioned how he thought Bailey will perform, he replied: “Terrible. I’m looking forward to the disasters!”

But it wasn’t all negative about the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. He has high expectations about Max George, formerly of the chart-topping pop band The Wanted: “Oh yes, he’s going to be great.”

Quizzed about who his favourite to lift the 2020 Glitterball Trophy was, he responded: “I would have a favourite if I’d seen them dance. I just need to see them walk down a set of stairs to music, then I can judge them. Some people can’t even do that.

“And that’s before they go on to the dance floor – and then it becomes a complete and utter disaster.”

An insider told The Sun: “Obviously at this stage of the competition, he shouldn’t be saying who he thinks the best and worst dancers will be. He is supposed to be neutral – so this isn’t great.”

It’s not yet clear when Revel Horwood – and us – will get to see them strut their stuff for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 as the BBC hasn’t confirmed it in the schedules, but there is speculation it will premiere in late October.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.