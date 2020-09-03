Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent 2020’s Amanda Holden appointed head judge in Simon Cowell’s absence

She's been a judge on BGT from the beginning of the show in 2007.

Amanda Holden

Britain’s Got Talent bosses have reportedly made Amanda Holden head judge on the upcoming series while creator Simon Cowell continues to recover from his broken back.

Holden, 49, has been with Britain’s Got Talent since its inception in 2007, a debut on which she was joined by Cowell and Piers Morgan as judges.

The honour means Holden will now have the casting vote should her fellow judges, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Cowell’s temporary replacement Ashley Banjo, be split over any particular act.

A source told The Sun: “It makes total sense for Amanda to be head judge with a deciding vote in a deadlock situation. She’s the only one, other than Simon, who has been there since Day One and has seen it all. She cannot wait for the responsibility boost and is certainly going to take it in her stride.”

Cowell continues his recovery from a complex back operation to insert a steel rod after he fractured three vertebrae and he hopes to be back for the Britain’s Got Talent final in October.

The live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent premiere this Saturday, 5th September. Find out which 40 acts made it through the auditions.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

