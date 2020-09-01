Strictly Come Dancing 2020 to unveil first three celebs on The One Show tonight

The wait is finally over! Strictly Come Dancing will reveal the first three celebs taking part in the 2020 series later this evening.

In a tweet published from the BBC Strictly account, the broadcaster revealed that three of the famous faces who’ll make up this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up will be announced on The One Show at 7pm today.

The scheduled announcement follows reports that Men Having Badly’s Caroline Quentin, comedian Bill Bailey and The Wanted’s Max George have signed up for the show.

According to The Sun, the three have signed on to appear in the 2020 series, which has undergone a number of changes in order to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

The upcoming series is set to be shorter due to a delayed start date and will feature a reduced celebrity line-up, while professional dancers and contestants will be required to stay within ‘isolation bubbles‘ and the studio audience is being scrapped.

This year’s judging panel will also look different, as Bruno Tonioli is unable to appear in-person for the upcoming series, however he could be set to appear virtually.

Various celebs are rumoured to featuring in the line-up for Strictly’s 2020 series, which will reportedly begin on Saturday 24th October, including actress Sarah Hadland, Radio DJ Maya Jama and reality star Jamie Laing, who was forced to drop out last year after suffering an injury during the launch show.

In August, the BBC’s Entertainment Controller Kate Phillips gave an update on this year’s line-up, saying that the full list of celebs taking part would be announced at the end of the month.

“I think it will be rather special this series. I think there will be heightened emotions at part, I think a lot of the dances will have real poignancy, the pros have all been isolating together for the last couple of weeks, so they are now rehearsing together the big dance numbers,” she said.