Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalists react to getting through: “It’s going to be mega”

Many of the 40 acts chosen for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals took to social media to share their joy at making it through to the live shows for this year’s COVID-affected series.

Usually the successful auditionees would get to show their pleasure live when the acts were announced by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, but the shutdown in the television industry meant the production was halted in March and the live semi-finals will start on Saturday, 5th September, almost six months later than usual.

ITV recapped the auditions on Sunday and filmed the judges whittling down 200 acts into the 40 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists.

Irish child magician Aidan McCann was mega excited about getting through. “It’s going to be mega! Thanks to the judges for putting me through and I can’t wait to amaze everyone with my awesome new tricks.”

So excited to be a semi finalist of BGT 2020 ⭐️ It's going to be mega! Thanks to the judges for putting me through and I can't wait to amaze everyone with my awesome new tricks ????????#BGT #BritainsGotTalent #aidanmccann @BGT pic.twitter.com/O8vODK7UTy — Aidan McCann Magician ♣️ BGT Semi Finalist ♦️ (@AidanMagician) August 30, 2020

They included Class Dynamix, a choir made up of Leeds schoolchildren who performed their own song. They said on Twitter: “We are so excited and can’t wait to share our next empowering song with the world. Full of gratitude and bursting with pride!”

O…M…G! It’s official, Class Dynamix from are @BGT semi-finalists 2020! We are so excited and can’t wait to share our next empowering song with the world. Full of gratitude and bursting with pride! #musicfederation #classdynamix #BGT pic.twitter.com/nbOeqcXyN9 — Class Dynamix (@classdynamix) August 30, 2020

Magician Damien O’Brien, from London, kept it simple, thanking everyone for their support.

Danya Rushton of London’s Chineke! Junior Orchestra was keen to get their voting campaign underway.

Hampshire choir SOS From the Kids had an environmental message for Britain’s Got Talent fans: “Can’t quite believe it. Our message to each other & care for our beautiful planet is being heard.”

‼️We are Semi-finalists @BGT Can’t quite believe it. Our message to????each other & care for our beautiful planet is being heard. This makes us so happy. THANK YOU Britain’s Got Talent for hearing us #ClimateAction #bgt #sosfromthekids pic.twitter.com/8MiNdleTih — sosfromthekids???? (@sosfromthekids) August 30, 2020

The Coven are Gothic horror dance act with members from across Britain and were hoping to bewitch the nation in the semi-finals. They tweeted: “Thank you all for your support so far we can’t wait for the rest of this journey and having you all behind us makes it even better! Are you ready for another witch hunt?”

It’s Official @thecoven_bgt are through to the Semi Finals ????????????

Thank you all for your support so far we can’t wait for the rest of this journey and having

you all behind us makes it even better! Are you ready for another witch hunt? ????#bgt #bgt2020 #thecoven #i pic.twitter.com/1rwQvQfOOU — The Coven BGT SEMI FINALIST (@TheCovenBGT) August 30, 2020

South Africa’s Whitney Houston tribute act Belinda Davids was “feeling on top of the world tonight”.

Feeling on top of the world tonight!!! So grateful for where I am & excited for where I am going! Bring on the #BGT Semi-Finals! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZGsFosyXRq — Belinda Davids (@BelindaDavids) August 30, 2020

You can find out how Belinda and her 39 competitors do in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals when they commence on ITV on Saturday, 5th August, without lead judge Simon Cowell, who’s been replaced by Diversity star Ashley Banjo while he recovers from back surgery.

