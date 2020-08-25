Is Jamie Laing returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Strictly fever is well and truly upon us, with the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up set to be announced very soon – at the end of the month, we believe.

Advertisement

One thing many want to know is whether Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing will be returning to the BBC One show.

Last year, Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his foot.

His partner Oti Mabuse went on to win the series , while paired with his replacement, ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

As his stint was cut short first time round, it’s left many wondering whether he’ll be given another shot.

Here’s everything we know about his return.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Is Jamie Laing returning to Strictly?

It’s likely that Laing will be making a comeback on the 2020 series.

According to an insider, the reality TV star is expected to appear on the show later this year, and it could be just what he needs after his unfortunate experience in 2019.

The source said: “After such a harrowing end to his Strictly debut this must have been the perfect tonic for Jamie…knowing he will be back in the ballroom next year.”

They added to The Sun: “It was a lovely touch by the powers that be who realised just how devastated he was.”

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke also revealed his hopes to see Laing get a second chance this year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at The National Television Awards, he said: “I hope he does it this year. I don’t know if they’ve asked him, but if they do, I hope he does it. He was lovely, so I hope he comes back and does it.”

What has Jamie said about returning?

It’s not known whether Laing has been formally asked to return, but with the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up soon to be announced, it’s likely he could currently be in practice with all the other celebs.

One things for sure, he’s certainly up for the challenge!

During an interview in May, he revealed he’d definitely be up for a second round on the dancing show, saying: “I’ll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it.”

He added: “I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn’t do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

We guess it won’t be long now before all is revealed. We can’t wait!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this Autumn. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.