Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli teases line-up as he hints the changes will favour some

We’re gearing up for the return of Strictly Come Dancing and while there will be a few changes coming our way, we’ve been promised we’ll still get some amazing performances.

According to judge Bruno Tonioli, this year’s line-up is going to be pretty epic – and some of them will fare better than others.

When Strictly does return, we’ll have fewer contestants in the line-up and a slightly smaller production – gone are the celebrities getting a group number (though the professionals will!).

Tonioli thinks this is only a good thing, ensuring the focus remains on the dancing, not the spectacle.

“This year will favour the better dancers because the focus is entirely on them as there won’t be the same level of big production and 25 people dancing alongside them,” he told The Sun.

“You can tart up a fake as much as you want but the centre stone has to catch the light and has to be the real thing.

“If you have that quality it will be enhanced even more, so it will be better for you.”

What’s more, he confirmed to the publication he knows who’s in the line-up – adding how it’s “pretty good”.

We don’t currently know who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, but with the show scheduled to start in October, it shouldn’t be long before we do learn the all-important identities of who’s taking part.

Meanwhile, our judging panel will be missing one as Bruno Tonioli will only appear towards the end of the series.

He is currently working and living in Los Angeles and on account of the pandemic, won’t be able to travel back and forth between countries.

However, he will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings and will be around to comment on the dancers in the Sunday results show.

