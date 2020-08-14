The Strictly Come Dancing ballroom is a magical place where dreams most definitely come true!

Each year, a batch of celebrities waltz, rumba and tango their way to the top of the leaderboard, all in a glorious setting.

But where is Strictly filmed? We’ve got everything you need to know.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing used to be made in BBC Television Centre, but when it closed in 2013, our beloved talent show found a permanent home at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood.

But there’s one exception to that rule – once a year, our Strictly Come Dancing line-up and the Strictly professionals head off to Blackpool for an extravaganza at the Tower Ballroom.

In Elstree, the show records in the George Lucas stage, a massive studio which can hold up to 750 people in the audience, if you’re lucky enough to get Strictly Come Dancing tickets, that is…

As of August 2020, we don’t know whether or not there will be an audience for this year’s run.

It currently stands to reason there will be no audience, as Strictly complies with government guidelines on social distancing for the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for more information.

What else has filmed at Elstree Studios?

Strictly is in good company as Elstree Studios is home to some of the UK’s top TV shows, from The Crown and Big Brother to The Voice and Celebrity Juice. It also is the home for popular quiz shows The Chase and Pointless.

The Star Wars trilogies were produced there, as well as Superman, The Shining, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Paddington, to name but a few.

Strictly Come Dancing will air later in the year on BBC One.