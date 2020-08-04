Clara Amfo would be “honoured” to join Strictly Come Dancing for 2020 series

With Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th series just around the corner, fans are desperately trying to guess which celebs will be joining the 2020 line-up – and we may now have our first potential contestant.

Amid rumours around her participation in the upcoming series, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has revealed that she would be “honoured” to swap the sound booth for the dance studio.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 36-year-old said: “It’s an amazing show and I’d be honoured if they asked me, I’m just a fan of the show.”

“I’ve got friends who’ve done it – Dev [Griffin] from Radio 1 did it and he was robbed. It’s such an amazing show but I’m just a fan.”

The DJ, who visited the Strictly set during the last series, said peaking behind the scenes of the long-running BBC show was “really interesting”.

“It’s like Formula One how they do it backstage. There’s a team rushing in and out and it becomes like one world to another. But I’m just a fangirl.”

The British DJ currently presents BBC Radio 1’s mid-morning show, having taken over from Fearne Cotton in 2015. She also narrates E4’s reality series Coach Trip and has presented backstage at the BRIT Awards for ITV2.

Back in June, Amfo was widely praised on social media for emotionally discussing the impact of George Floyd’s death on her mental health during her Radio 1 show.

A number of famous faces have been rumoured to be joining Strictly’s 2020 line-up, including EastEnders’ Tamzin Outhwaite, Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray, I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa, TV host Lorraine Kelly and former Radio 1 DJ Maya Jama.

Following rumours that Phillip Schofield would be joining the celebrity cast this year as Strictly’s first same-sex couple, the This Morning presenter’s representative confirmed that the reports are completely “untrue”.

This year’s series of Strictly will be slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with professional dancers being required to stay in ‘isolation bubbles‘ for at least two weeks during dance rehearsals, while the celebrity line-up may be reduced.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.