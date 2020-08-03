Simon Cowell expected to appear via video link for Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

Simon Cowell is set to appear via video link for the upcoming delayed semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, due to a filming clash with the American version of the mega talent show.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com understands that, as a result of travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cowell will be unable to travel between the US and the UK and so cannot join his fellow judges in the studio.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

However, Cowell will still be fulfilling his usual role on the show for the semi-finals and is set to appear as much as usual, likely commenting on the performances via video link from the US.

It is hoped that he will be back in the studio for the live final, which is scheduled to take place in the autumn.

This year’s semi-finals will be pre-recorded and aired on a weekly basis on Saturday nights throughout autumn, as opposed to the usual approach of airing live shows across one week prior to the final.

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions officially came to an end earlier this year, having been recorded before the pandemic hit – with all the acts set to appear in the semi-finals having already been revealed.

The series will return with a one-off catch up show at an as yet unspecified date, to get viewers back up to speed with the events from earlier in the year before the semi-finals kick off.

Advertisement

The live final is expected to take place without a studio audience, unless government restrictions on large crowds significantly change.