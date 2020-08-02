Phillip Schofield not ‘in talks’ for Strictly Come Dancing following claims he was set to appear in the show’s ‘first same sex couple’

Rumours began swirling that This Morning’s Phillip Schofield could be appearing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing to be a part of the show’s first “same sex couple.”

Advertisement

However, fans might not want to get their hopes up too soon, as a rep for the TV presenter – who came out as gay earlier this year – tells RadioTimes.com the reports are completely “untrue.”

“He is not in talks with the BBC,” the spokesperson explained.

The 58 year old was said to be at the top of BBC bosses hit list to appear on the dancing show, with a huge money deal on the table to add to his reported £2.5million fortune.

“Top-secret talks have been happening for a few weeks and an offer has been made,” a source said.

“The hope is Phillip would dance with another man. If it happens it would be a beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Following reports Strictly will feature its first ever same-sex celebrity and professional dancer pairing after demands from viewers, Phillip shared his opinion on the move last year.

He said: “What’s lovely about same-sex couples is that it’s a big deal this year and then, whether Strictly or whoever does it next year, it won’t be such a big deal.”

In July, it was reported Strictly would feature two same sex couples for the first time – one all-male, one all-female – following months of speculation.

The producers made the decision upon realising it was already widely assumed a male celebrity would be paired with South African pro-dancer Johannes Radebe, according to The Sun.

BBC/Guy Levy

Radebe performed a same-sex dance routine with fellow pro-dancer Graziano Di Prima last year. While the dance resulted in almost 200 complaints from viewers, it also attracted widespread online praise and celebrities and dancers alike have called on the show to introduce a same-sex pairing.

Schofield came out to his followers in February, sharing a lengthy Instagram statement, as he told fans: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

He added: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to the BBC later this year. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.