Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Britain’s Got Talent return date confirmed

Britain’s Got Talent return date confirmed

You won't have to wait much longer for the 14th series

Britain's Got Talent 2019

The 14th series (yes, that’s right) of Britain’s Got Talent is just around the corner, bringing more laughs, some likely awkward moments and, well, talent.

Advertisement

The first episode will air on Saturday 11th April at 8pm on ITV. The broadcaster confirmed the news on Twitter, tagging long-term presenters Ant and Dec.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis currently sweeping the world and causing major delays across the entertainment industry, Britain’s Got Talent will take a break between the pre-recorded auditions and the live shows.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the live shows, the auditions promise plenty of excitement judging by the recently released glittery trailer, which you can watch below.

It sees hosts Ant and Dec reunite with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, who look more than ready for the job.

Following last year’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions spin-off, the 14th series will go back to basics and follow the show’s regular format, so be ready to meet a fresh batch of talent.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday 11th April at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Britain's Got Talent Noel James

Who is surreal comedian Noel James on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Alesha Dixon

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 will be “battle of the singers” says Alesha Dixon

Britain’s Got Talent faces technical issues for the second night running during Destiny Chukunyere’s performance

Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act Matt Edwards goes straight to Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals