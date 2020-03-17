Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Talent Shows
  6. Rylan Clark Neal on future of Eurovision amid coronavirus fears: “I can’t see it happening the way we’re used to”

Rylan Clark Neal on future of Eurovision amid coronavirus fears: “I can’t see it happening the way we’re used to”

The contest is still penned to go ahead at the moment

Rylan (Getty)

All eyes are on the Eurovision Song Contest right now which may fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Events across the globe have been cancelled, with BAFTA TV recently confirming they will be postponing their prestigious awards ceremony until later in the year, among others.

One of the trickiest events to pull off in the current climate would no doubt be Eurovision, which sees 41 countries come together in one place to battle it out for the coveted microphone trophy.

RadioTimes.com recently caught up with Rylan Clark Neal – who previously acted as the UK’s spokesperson in the semi-finals as well as a panellist on Eurovision: You Decide – to see what he thinks should happen in the coming months.

When asked if he thinks the contest will go ahead, Clark Neal pondered: “Obviously this isn’t me speaking officially on behalf of the BBC because I’m not in that position, but Eurovision is one of those things, and after working on Eurovision for a couple of years, Eurovision is its own bubble in its own world I am sure Eurovision will do everything they can in order to make the show go on this year.

“I’ve been thinking about it myself, I’m sure there’s some options. I think 41 countries competing from one country is probably not the best decision at the moment, but there could be a case where – again, this is not official, this is not what I’ve been told, this is just from my own head – there could be a way to do it where everyone performs in their own country, like you would with the voting for argument sake.”

This would make sense, considering travel bans could be extended to May, but some countries still have the ability to move around domestically. Eurovision does stream its results shows every year, with different representatives of the country popping up on screen to deliver the all-important “douze points”.

Clark Neal continued: “I can’t see it happening the way that we’re used to it happening, but I could be completely wrong. It’s in May and we don’t know what’s going to happen in May. In my head, I’m preparing for bad news because that’s all we’re hearing at the moment, which would be the right outcome if that’s what we’re being told to do. Will something take place and will it be something like let’s cross over to the UK for their live performance? Maybe, that’s an option. If social distancing isn’t a problem. For all we know, Eurovision 2020 might be the year it never happened and it will just pick up again next year.

“If Eurovision has to cancel, that’s when you know s**t got real.”

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 is currently expected to air on BBC One on 16th May

Tags

All about Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Kiev, Ukraine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Athens, GREECE: Moldova's Natalia Gordienko from the group 'Arsenium ' performs the song 'Loca' during the 51st Eurovision final song contest at the Athens Olympic Indoor Hall, 20 May 2006. he 51st Eurovision song contest, the continent's annual ode to glitz and extravaganza, began in Athens on Saturday night with 24 countries vying for the title that carries the right to host next year's event. AFP PHOTO / Aris Messinis (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Moldova’s Eurovision 2020 entry Natalia Gordienko, who will sing Prison?

Race Across the World

British broadcasters 'drawing up' action plans for coronavirus crisis

2020 Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Poland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Alicja Szemplińska who will sing Empires

2020 Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Estonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Uku Suviste who will be singing What Love Is