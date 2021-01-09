Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? All the top theories and clues

Singing competitions sure have come a long way since Pop Idol, with ITV’s The Masked Singer pushing the reality format into hilarious new territory.

Making its UK debut last year, the series dresses up an assortment of celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes as fans at home attempt to figure out the identity of the person underneath.

They get some help from the show’s judging panel, which consists of comedian Mo Gilligan (who replaces actor Ken Jeong), as well as Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

We’ve seen the first performances from this year’s The Masked Singer contestants, each one packing hidden clues, and are still not quite sure who’s underneath the comical Sausage costume – but we do have some ideas.

Read on for all the theories, clues and performance information.

Who is Sausage on Masked Singer?

Sausage’s songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Week Three – And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls

Sausage’s clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Sausage said she is “regular” and “no-nonsense”.

She loves “the simple life” and was spotted on Brighton Pier with a pink toolbox and matching pink hammer.

Potentially linked to Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

Hair colour certified is by law.

Someone told her she looks like a pop star and sounds like a pop star.

She owes her career to a horse.

Sausage’s theories and guesses:

Kirsty Allsop

AJ Odudu

Sheridan Smith

Stacey Solomon

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Is Sausage Stacey Solomon?

A name that has been coming up a lot recently is Stacey Solomon, who some fans believe could be masquerading as Sausage at the weekends. The former X Factor and I’m A Celeb contestant is a bubbly personality who fits the description based on clues we’ve had so far – but Solomon has been coy about her suggested involvement on the show. During an appearance on Loose Women, she seemed to hint that she wasn’t in the Sausage suit, but didn’t completely rule out the possibility.

Is Sausage Maya Jama?

Maya seems to us to be the sort of person who would take on a crazy challenge like The Masked Singer and she would be a great fit for the amusing antics that the show gives us. And the presenter did take to her balcony during lockdown to try and encourage her neighbours to have a sing-song – maybe that inspired The Masked Singer producers to get in touch?

Is Sausage Billie Piper?

Billie Piper is perhaps now best known for her acting work that really took off following her stint as Rose Tyler in the early days of the revived Doctor Who. But before that, she was a singer and she released several singles in the late 90s – including Honey to the Bee and the absolute banger that is Day and Night.

Is Sausage Ella Henderson?

Ella Henderson has one hell of a voice and she really impressed when she competed on The X Factor back in 2012 and she is still going strong today with numerous hits to talk about in recent years. Could she have made a secret return to the ITV reality competition world?

Is Sausage Meghan Trainor?

Despite Meghan having the pipes required for a singing competition, we are almost certain that she is not the sausage wrapped in the chips. Meghan was a coach on the latest series of The Voice but could not travel due to her pregnancy and COVID and instead coached digitally – so she would not have been able to take to the stage on The Masked Singer either.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.