Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

One of the craziest show on TV, The Masked Singer, is finally back for season two and it’s already got us hooked trying to figure out who is behind each mask.

Advertisement

So far, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B have been unmasked.

New judge Mo Gilligan guessed correctly that Mel was the show’s Seahorse.

Now, Mo and the other judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora have to try and work out the identities of the 10 remaining The Masked Singer contestants.

One that has us seriously perplexed is Robin – read on for all the theories and guesses for this mysterious bird.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Robin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Robin who hopes to leave the audience rocking week after week.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

Guesses:

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Jake Wood

Aston Merrygold

Is Robin Aston Merrygold?

A lot of fans seem to think JLS singer Aston Merrygold is The Masked Singer’s Robin. Indeed he’s fast on his feet and famously trained for Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017. We’re not sure about the Albert Square connection, but one things for sure Aston could easily pull off those dance moves and vocals Robin displayed on during his debut performance.

anyone else think robin on the masked singer is aston merrygold or — kate (@AVERYSKARMA) January 3, 2021

Is Robin Jake Wood?

Another name which has been flying about when it comes to Robin is EastEnders actor Jake Wood. During the VT, Albert Square was shown. Could Jake, best known for Max Branning be behind the costume? Your guess is as good as ours!

Is Robin Amir Khan?

Boxer Amir Khan is no stranger to reality TV after making quite the impression on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2017. He had quite the sense of humour about him on that show and we would not be surprised if he wanted to do something as crazy as The Masked Singer.

Is Robin Bruno Mars?

Musical superstar Bruno Mars was thrown into the mix by Mo and while he certainly has the pipes to belt out a number, we suspect that the travel issues that have hit the world would rule him out of flying over from America to appear in much the same way that Ken Jeong is absent.

Is Robin Yung Filly?

Yung Filly is a presenter, comedian and YouTuber and he has certainly earned his stripes on the platform having amassed over 100 million views. He would certainly be up for doing something like The Masked Singer, so could Rita’s guess be the correct one?

Is Robin Joe Swash?

Another I’m a Celeb alum, Joe has not only been a campmate but also fronted the spin-off show for many years up until 2018. While the EastEnders connection would also point to Robin being him, we aren’t sure that the other clues provided were quite as convincing. If he can sing, we have no doubt that he would do it though.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.