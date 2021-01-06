Who is Sister Sister? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star with absurd comedy timing

Get ready for some more impressions, lip-syncing, reading, and sashaying as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for another series with a lot of new queens ready to put on a show.

One of those that are competing this year is Sister Sister, who comes from Liverpool – a city with a varied drag scene. She has a love for the 80s’ fashion which we should see in what she does.

“I’ve always had an interest in fashion, I grew up watching Jem and the Holograms. I was always such a fan of the stupid obnoxious makeup. The 80s style is very garish, but they used big shades and I love that.”

But against the other RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants, does Sister Sister have a chance at going all the way? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Sister Sister: Key Facts

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Instagram: officialsistersister

Twitter: @bluecirclebabe

Why so blue? – What a silly job! ???????? thank you for the love! I can confirm this is the most juicysexy I’ve ever BEEN. Orb outfit a collab between myself, @LaQuiff and oh_reinette on insta, hair by florencia_wigs on insta, keeping me looking CAMP n FRESH pic.twitter.com/ElIfZxD6vy — Sister Sister (@bluecirclebabe) December 16, 2020

Strengths: Comedy could be key to her success with Sister Sister saying: “I am so excited for any stand-up comedy challenge. I will wipe the floor clean with those girls.” She added that she has “personality in abundance and that’s one way to keep the cameras on you at all times. My game plan is to just be cheery. You can’t battle with someone who is smiling.”

Weaknesses: A good old fashioned comedy fall could be on the way! “I have this insane irrational phobia of falling over. I am so unsteady on my feet. It’s a constant fear. I just don’t want to make a tit of myself in front of the other queens. I want to turn up like a warrior.”

Who has influenced Sister Sister? “I grew up on good, solid, British comedy. I was watching French and Saunders and Victoria Wood since forever.”

Who is Sister Sister?

Sister Sister has high praise for the drag scene in her home city of Liverpool. “We have the grand high mistress, Lily Savage, who paved the way for drag queens everywhere, God bless her! You have the gorgeous queens of drag town, like angels from a high, then you have the grungy queer scene who like to get down dark and dirty, and throw condiments, and then you have me! I think I fit into the middle of lots of different worlds.”

“I’ve always had a strong aesthetic and I’ve always had a strong sense of what I think is funny and when you put those things together: it looks, and sounds like me.”

As for how she got into drag, we have the end of a relationship to thank for that. “Like most people I got into drag after a break-up. I kicked him out, bought some makeup and started painting. I started with a big blue circle on my face!”

What is a Sister Sister show like?

“If you turn up to a Sister Sister show you’re going to get my absurd comedy timing. You will get some fantastic looks and to keep you on your toes, there’s some mild morbidity too. My comedy style is very dry. I think it sometimes takes a few dim-witted people a couple of seconds to catch on. That’s what I love. I have a saying: if you’re not having fun, what’s the point?”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK can be found on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

Series one is available to view now on iPlayer if you missed it the first time around.

