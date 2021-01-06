What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Mike and Heidi? The reason behind their shock split

Series six of Married at First Sight Australia is currently heating up on E4, and it’s already got fans hooked.

Viewers have already been introduced to some of the couples who were matched on the show back in 2019, including Cyrell and Nic and Melissa and Dino.

One of the stronger couples from this series is Mike Gunner and Heidi Latchman, who managed to go all the way on the show.

So are they still together today? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Heidi and Mike?

They seemed like the perfect pair in the beginning. Heidi – who was 38 at the time – worked as a radio host and 44-year-old Mike was an electrician from Brisbane.

However, the cracks soon began to show in their relationship as Heidi complained about the way Mike had been speaking to her.

Heidi claimed Mike had spoken to her aggressively saying: “This morning I was asleep, I coughed, the cough woke me up, and I coughed about 10 times, and then you went, ‘Can you put a pillow over your mouth when you cough?”’

Fighting back tears, she added: “I’m so shocked at how you spoke to me!”

Despite the argument, the duo decided to put the rift behind them and chose to stay married at the end of the show.

However, things took a turn for the worse when they moved in together and the pair eventually split, with Mike claiming he “couldn’t make Heidi happy”.

Addressing their split, Heidi said on an episode of Talking Married: “I don’t ever look for someone to make me happy. That’s not why I go into a relationship. I make myself happy, and then I look for someone to enjoy my life with, so that’s not true.”

She then went on to say that their marriage had failed as they didn’t share similar values.

Where is Heidi now?

Since the show, Heidi has maintained a pretty low profile. She returned to her normal life working at Sea FM and she’s now an ambassador for Inclusive Kids, which is a charity that supports disadvantaged children.

She was also a bridesmaid at Jules and Cameron‘s wedding.

In 2019, she was romantically linked to Dr Chris Brown and on her radio show, she spoke of receiving gifts from a secret admirer. Must be nice!

Where is Mike now?

Mike has become a hairline tattooist, and also interviews reality TV stars on his podcast.

In terms of relationships, he dated model Jessica Williamson following his split from Heidi.

