Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

The second episode of The Masked Singer season two aired on Saturday, with a new line-up of hidden celebrities taking to the socially-distanced stage.

While Seahorse was revealed to be The Spice Girls’ Mel B over the weekend, the identities of the show’s 10 remaining The Masked Singer contestants are still anybody’s guess at this stage.

Bearded warrior Viking made his Masked Singer debut on Saturday, with the self-professed “adventurer” belting a Fleetwood Mac classic for the judging panel – but who is the man behind the mask?

Here’s everything you need to know about Viking, from the judges’ guesses to the hints and clues he provided.

Who is Viking? Songs, clues, guesses

Viking surprised the panel with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird, but which famous face is hiding behind the hairy mask? Songs: Week two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac Clues: Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”

Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”

He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?

Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock

He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”. Guesses: Bear Grylls

Ledley King

Ricky Wilson

Taron Egerton Is Viking Bear Grylls? Rita Ora guessed that Viking could be adventurer Bear Grylls – a prediction shared by many viewers on Twitter. The TV personality – real name is Edward Grylls – is best known for starring in various wilderness survival shows such as Man vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls. He has also undertaken multiple expeditions across the world, from climbing Mount Everest and crossing the North Atlantic Ocean, to paramotoring over the Himalayas and travelling across the Northwest Passage. Is Viking Ledley King? Davina McCall suggested footballer Ledley King was the celebrity behind Viking. Former football player King played for Tottenham Hotspur from 1999 until 2012, and now works as a coach for the team alongside José Mourinho. Is Viking Ricky Wilson? Both panellist Mo Gilligan and multiple viewers guessed Viking was Ricky Wilson – the frontman for band Kaiser Chiefs. The 42-year-old singer has been a member of Kaiser Chiefs since 2000 and is best known for hits such as I Predict a Riot, Ruby and Everyday I Love You Less and Less. Outside of his music career, Wilson was a coach on The Voice UK for three series until 2016 and has appeared on shows such as Shooting Stars, Bring the Noise and The Grand Tour. Is Viking Taron Egerton? Jonathan Ross suggested Viking could be Taron Egerton – the actor and singer best known for starring in the Kingsman films. The 31-year-old has appeared in films such as Testament of Youth, Eddie the Eagle and showed off his singing skills in Elton John biopic Rocketman and animation Sing.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.