Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer?

The second series of The Masked Singer kicked off on December 26th, and it already has viewers on the guessing game as they try to work out who is behind each mask.

Twelve new The Masked Singer contestants will be singing their hearts out in a bid to impress judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and new arrival Mo Gilligan.

So far, Alien has already been revealed as Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bexter, and Seahorse was the second celeb to be unmasked on the ITV show.

Here’s everything you need to know as the eccentric music competition heats up!

Who is Seahorse? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Seahorse who is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Seahorse? Seahorse was revealed in Week Two as Spice Girls star Mel B, after new judge Mo made a perfect first guess.

Songs:

Week Two – Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Clues:

Some sort of TV presenter

Has a Northern accent

Someone who performed in the 90s

Seahorse says: “I once stole toilet roll from a total legend’s house.”

Guesses:

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Trisha Goddard

Debbie McGee

Mel B

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 10 contestants left in The Masked Singer season two following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Seahorse, this leaves Viking, Blob, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Mo has been speaking about just how good the performances are this year, saying: “What I can say is they really surprised me with how big the performances were. This isn’t just someone in a mask singing, people have really done their research and it’s everything around it so not just the performance. It’s the staging – that’s one of the really cool things. The backing dancers, the props, the visuals, it’s all amazing.

“When people see it, they will be blown away by how big everyone goes with their performances. I lost myself a few times you know. I got so into it and I was dancing and grooving and then got asked who do you think it is? I had to gather myself quickly! I can promise you epic performances – we’re talking flame throwers, glitter raining down.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.