Who is Swan on The Masked Singer?

Finally, The Masked Singer is back and after a Boxing Day bonanza, we’re all scratching our heads trying to pin down the identities of the characters.

The Masked Singer contestants have made their debut and it will only be a matter of weeks before we know who’s behind each elaborate costume.

But who’s the Swan? Read on for all our guesses, theories and clues.

Who is Swan? Songs, clues, guesses

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Clues:

They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.

They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.

They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.

Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Guesses:

Michelle Visage

Kimberly Wyatt

Ashley Roberts

Darcey Bussell

Is Swan Michelle Visage?

Michelle is a Radio DJ, singer, actress, media personality, television host, drag queen and show girl – so she has a lot of strings to her bow that include singing. However, she is based in California and like some other guesses this year, we think that rules her out given travel has not been easy in 2020.

Is Swan Kimberly Wyatt?

The Pussycat Dolls singer can certainly belt out a tune and she even though she is American, she does live with her family here in the UK so it is not out of the realms of possibility that the swan mask could be removed and it would be her face underneath it.

Is Swan Ashley Roberts?

We love Ashley Roberts here and would love her to be revealed as the face behind the mask. And it is possible, we know that she can sing (she’s another member of The Pussycat Dolls) and this would hardly be her first foray into the reality TV world having appeared on both Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity.

Is Swan Darcey Bussell?

Darcey Bussell was a popular guess on the show and the connection to the ballroom makes it easy to see why. Darcey was a judge on the dancing competition until 2018 and out of all the guesses, we would probably pick her too and it would certainly show a different side of her.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.