Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

The zaniest show on TV, The Masked Singer, is back for season two and the guessing has already started.

Advertisement

Mo Gilligan replaces Ken Jeong this year on the panel made up of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora. Joel Dommett still leads proceedings as the show’s presenter.

Now we know The Masked Singer contestants, all our attention is on uncovering their identities. One that has us perplexed is Robin – read on for all the theories and guesses for this mysterious bird.

Who is Robin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Robin who hopes to leave the audience rocking week after week.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

Guesses:

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Robin Amir Khan?

Boxer Amir Khan is no stranger to reality TV after making quite the impression on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2017. He had quite the sense of humour about him on that show and we would not be surprised if he wanted to do something as crazy as The Masked Singer.

Is Robin Bruno Mars?

Musical superstar Bruno Mars was thrown into the mix by Mo and while he certainly has the pipes to belt out a number, we suspect that the travel issues that have hit the world would rule him out of flying over from America to appear in much the same way that Ken Jeong is absent.

Is Robin Yung Filly?

Yung Filly is a presenter, comedian and YouTuber and he has certainly earned his stripes on the platform having amassed over 100 million views. He would certainly be up for doing something like The Masked Singer, so could Rita’s guess be the correct one?

Is Robin Joe Swash?

Another I’m a Celeb alum, Joe has not only been a campmate but also fronted the spin-off show for many years up until 2018. While the EastEnders connection would also point to Robin being him, we aren’t sure that the other clues provided were quite as convincing. If he can sing, we have no doubt that he would do it though.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.