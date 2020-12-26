Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

Bizzare, crazy and truly mind boggling, The Masked Singer has us trawling Twitter and starting our own WhatsApp groups with friends and family as we try to figure out, who is behind the mask?

This year we have a brand new line-up of The Masked Singer contestants, from Sausage right down to Grandfather Clock.

And they’re about to send us, and The Masked Singer judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on a wild hunt.

One of this year’s characters is Dragon, who seems adorable at first glance but is fierce on stage.

So will any of the judges be able to guess this star correctly? Here’s everything you need to know about the fiery act.

Who is Dragon? Songs, clues, guesses

According to The Masked Singer, Dragon is “a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?”

Songs:

Week one – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ+ ally

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

Guesses:

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Is Dragon Jessie Tyler Ferguson?

Rita Ora thinks American actor Jessie Tyler Ferguson could be behind the costume of Dragon.

Jessie is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. He is married to lawyer Justin Mikita, with whom he shares a son with.

He previously spoke about the process of coming out to his father who he told three times when he was 17, 19 and 21.

“It’s a coming out process for them as well,” he said.

Is Dragon Kevin McCloud?

One of the judges thinks television presenter Kevin McCloud could be fiery Dragon. McCloud has presented the Channel 4 series Grand Designs, so the photo of the house with money could be a nod to his role on the show, which features elaborate architectural homebuilding projects.

Is Dragon Dion Dublin?

Like McCloud, Dion Dublin who works on the BBC’s Homes Under The Hammer, was put forward as the possible star behind the mask of Dragon.

In 2015, Dublin joined the renovation show, working alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell.

Is Dragon Sandi Toksvig?

Unlike the other judges, Davina believes Dragon could be a lady dragon, and thinks Sandi Toksvig might be the culprit.

Sandi is a British comedian and presenter, who presented the Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020.

She is also a political activist, having co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

In 1994, Sandi came out as a lesbian. According to the Telegraph, she made the decision after becoming a mother to three children as she did not want her children to grow up ashamed of having two mothers. She is now married to psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.