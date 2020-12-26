Who is Badger on The Masked Singer?

The second series of The Masked Singer is finally here and we already have our thinking caps on to see if we can work out who is behind the elaborate costumes this year.

Nicola Roberts took the crown last year as Queen Bee but who will take the crown this year?

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Alien, Dragon, Swan, Viking, Blob, and Harlequin. But who is Badger, and will they manage to make it to the end before being unmasked?

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Clues:

Used to being anonymous

Not easily recognised on the street

Possible motorbike enthusiast

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Guesses:

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Is Badger David Myers?

One of the guesses was one half of The Hairy Bikers and former Strictly contestant David Myers. Being on Strictly means he has no aversion to reality TV and we can see him being a good fit for a crazy show like The Masked Singer – he’s a definite possibility.

Is Badger Jay Kay?

The lead singer of Jamiroquai, who’s biggest hit was Virtual Insanity, puts Jay on the list of possible Badger suspects. He strikes us as the sort who would find this amusing enough to give a go and we know that the man could sing. This could be a good guess here.

Is Badger Idris Elba?

Idris is a Hollywood Star known from roles like Luther, Stringer Bell in The Wire and too many big movies to name. But he is also heavily into his music and while he is a long-shot, we would not rule him out of surprising us all by donning a mask for this series.

Is Badger Andy Serkis?

Andy Serkis is a busy man and has appeared in all sorts of things – including as Gollum in Lord of the Rings and Ceaser in Planet of the Apes. We suspect he may not be taking to the stage as he has his hands full helming the Venom sequel, but he could still surprise us.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV.