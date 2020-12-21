Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular line-up confirmed – who will be appearing?

It has felt like we have more BGT than ever this year with the live shows being delayed until the Autumn on account of the pandemic, and if you thought the show was done for the year, you would be wrong!

Simon Cowell’s show will be taking the prime slot on the ITV schedule’s this festive season by airing its Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular on Christmas Day and there are a whole load of past contestants all coming back for it – and yes, fan-favourites Stavros Flatley and Diversity are among the performers.

As well as this, all the judges will be getting involved with Amanda Holden performing her Christmas single, Home for Christmas, alongside 2014 winners Collabro.

Here is the full list of everyone that is confirmed to be putting in an appearance and by the look of it, we are in for quite the show with a huge mix of different acts ready to give us a great evening while we are full of Christmas dinner and unable to move from the sofa.

George Sampson

George Sampson was just a child when he won the second series of BGT back in 2008 and he returned last year for the Champions series. The street dancer has lost none of his skills over the years and his recent appearance showed just how far he has come since he won the show.

Diversity

There was hardly going to be a show featuring the best BGT acts from over the years without Diversity making an appearance, was there? Especially with one of their members keeping Simon Cowell’s seat warm on the judging panel. As expected, the super-talented dance group will be back for the festive special.

Tokio Myers

The winner of the 2017 series of BGT, Tokio Myers, is one heck of a gifted musician and he blew everyone away from his very first audition with his unique sound and performance. He will be back on Christmas Day which is sure to be another stunning musical number from an artist we could happily listen to for hours. He will accompanied by judge Alesha Dixon, who will be performing the festive classic, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Richard Jones

The soldier-turned-magician won the hearts of the nation when he emerged victorious from the 2016 series of BGT and he is back once again to cast a spell over us all again. He also came back for the Champions series so he is becoming quite the regular fixture on the big stage now.

Attraction

One of the most mesmerising acts in the whole history of Britain’s Got Talent, Attraction blew everyone away when they performed on the show in 2013, beating comedian Jack Carroll to the top spot. Given the rocky year that we have all had, we can only imagine the feels that they will give us when they take to the stage again at Christmas.

Jon Courtenay

It has been quite the year for Jon Courtenay as he was the winner of the latest series and, as is tradition, was recently seen taking his act to the quite-different Royal Variety Show this year, The lovable song-writer sings from the heart about his family and the world and does so with a comedic touch that has garnered him many fans. One of the highlights of the night we’re sure.

Stavros Flatley

Surely second only to Diversity (who they competed against in 2009) in terms of most BGT appearances, Stavros Flatley are back once again and their sunny disposition will certainly lift spirits. Expect more of the same bonkers dancing from the pair at Christmas.

Marc Spelmann

Magician Mark has quite the history on BGT. He first appeared in 2018 and nabbed a Golden Buzzer but even though he did not end up winning, he returned to the show in disguise the following year as the mysterious X. He has also travelled across the pond and appeared on America’s Got Talent.

Mersey Girls

The fantastic dance group, Mersey Girls, are another act from the 2017 BGT series and they secured a place straight through to the finals thanks to Alesha Dixon hitting her Golden Buzzer. While they did not win, they were a popular act and made another appearance on the Champions where they once again blew everyone away. They are definitely one to look out for.

David Walliams and comedy acts

David Walliams will entertain the viewers at home with the help of some of BGT’s funniest acts including 2018 show winner, Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis, 2020 finalist Steve Royle and a surprise return from Katherine and Joe, who are guaranteed to keep us smiling this Christmas.

Ashleigh and her pooches

The dog trick act will be back on stage for the Christmas special. Ashleigh took part in the competition in 2012 which she went on to win with her dog Pudsey. Sadly in 2017, Ashleigh revealed Pudsey had died.

This Christmas, she’ll be performing some more canine tricks with her dogs Sully and Eliza.

Colin Thackery

In 2019, he became the oldest contestant to win Britain’s Got Talent at age 89. One year later, The former War Veteran, now singer, will take to the stage to perform some of his hits.

Sign Along With Us

David Walliams’ 2020 Golden Buzzer Act will be back on stage for the Christmas special. Sign Along With Us are a choir made up of 37 children and 28 adults aged between four and 58. They were formed by Jade Kilduff, 18, after she started a class for her brother Christian, four, who was told he might not ever talk again.

Back in April, Walliams hit the buzzer for the amazing choir following their unforgettable audition of This is Me from The Greatest Showman, which led to floods of tears and a standing ovation from everyone in the room.

Ben Hart YouTube The magician will return to dazzle us with his magic this Christmas. Ben took part in the 2019 series and finished as a finalist. He was awarded the “Young Magician of the Year” award by The Magic Circle in 2007 and in 2014, he starred in Killer Magic on BBC Three.

Asanda Jezile

Asanda is a singer from London, who many will remember for taking part on series seven of the ITV show back in 2013. She made it to the finals but missed out at the top spot after Attraction were named the winners for that year. In 2018, she competed in Eurovision: You Decide for a chance to represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, but she lost out to SuRie.

Sourpanika Nair

All the judges rose to their feet when 10-year-old Sourpanika took to the stage earlier this year on BGT. Get the tissues out, as this performance might make you a little emotional.

Fayth Ifil ITV Another young star to dazzle BGT viewers is Fayth Ifil, who took part on the 14th series earlier this year. The 12-year-old performed her incredible rendition of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and secured herself a place at the live shows later this year after receiving Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer. She might be small, but Fayth certainly has a big voice! Sarah Ikimu ITV Fans were left shocked when Sarah Ikimu was sent home before the finals, after securing a place in the live shows as Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Act in 2017. At just 16, Sarah blew everyone away with her rendition of And I Am Telling You from the film Dreamgirls. Three years on, and the singer/songwriter will make a comeback with what we’re sure will be another belter. Beau Dermott YouTube She rose to fame during the 10th series of BGT, and now singer Beau Dermott will be back singing her heart out this festive season! Calum Scott YouTube He became popular after competing on BGT back in 2015. Following his appearance on the show, Calum went on to release his version of Robyn’s hit Dancing on My Own which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart. In 2018, he collaborated with Leona Lewis on the single You Are the Reason. This Christmas, he’ll grace the BGT stage once again for the festive special. Collabro The musical theatre group won eighth series of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2014. The group is made up of Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan Thomas J. Redgrave, and previously Richard Hadfield who left the band in June 2016. For the BGT special, the boys will take to the stage with Amanda Holden to perform her Christmas single Home for Christmas.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Christmas Day on ITV at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.