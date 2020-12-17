RuPaul’s Drag Race UK reveals guest judges Lorraine Kelly and Sheridan Smith

The BBC has announced the guest star line-up for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, with the likes of Elizabeth Hurley and Lorraine Kelly set to judge this season.

Series two, which is landing on BBC iPlayer on 14th January, will see actress Sheridan Smith, supermodel Jourdan Dunn and musician MNEK join RuPaul on the judging panel to critique this year’s competing queens.

Both Kelly and MNEK appeared in the show’s last series, with Kelly taking part in the Snatch Game episode, while MNEK was the celebrity guest vocal coach who helped The Frock Destroyers record their single Break Up Bye Bye.

You didn’t think we were done, did you? We’re ru-vealing some of #DragRaceUK guest judges, you’re in for a treat. pic.twitter.com/15d5NKwKY7 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 17, 2020

Other celebrities who guest starred on Drag Race UK’s debut series include The Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield, Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, model Tiggy, the Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell, Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall, singer Cheryl and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel.

As for permanent faces on the Drag Race judging panel, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be returning for series two alongside RuPaul.

Earlier this week, BBC Three revealed the full line-up of contestants hoping to follow in series one winner The Vivienne’s footsteps – with 12 queens set to compete in the upcoming season.

Filming on the series began earlier this year, however due to COVID-19, production was postponed until the autumn.