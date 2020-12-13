Many Strictly Come Dancing viewers upset with “absolutely nonsense” semi-final elimination

Many Strictly Come Dancing fans were upset when this series’ early surprise packet, Good Morning Britain political editor Ranvir Singh, was voted off after the dance-off and missed a place in next weekend’s final.

Ranvir and pro partner Giovanni Pernice were in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer and after Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen, Motsi Mabuse opted for Ranvir and Gio.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas then chose to save Jamie and Karen, saying they “had a little more determination, a little bit more ‘I’m not leaving without that trophy'”.

Many fans were upset with her casting vote. “Fuming – actually upset, definitely not judged on dance off. And you know it is clear when one couple has been in dance off four times it would be nice for the viewers’ opinion to count.”

So whopping and shouting seems to show more passion? Absolute nonsense decision #Strictly — Twitwoo (@woopdeblah) December 13, 2020

Another viewer tweeted: “Motsi made the right call and I’m surprised with Craig, Ranvir should not lose to Jamie!”

There were fans ready to defend Jamie. “I just hope that people who are upset with the results don’t take it out on Jamie or Karen. They still worked hard to make it this far. Please even if you’re upset or don’t think they deserve to be there, don’t take your anger out on them.”

I want Jamie to go through. I know Ranvir is good, but I find her a bit boring. Sorry! #Strictly — Tracey (@TraceyCoutts) December 13, 2020

Before the judges voted, some fans were already correctly calling the outcome.

One viewer posted: “Unfortunately Ranvir is deffo a gonner here regardless who else in the bottom two”.

If Jamie is in the dance off, it unfortunately be Ranvir going home, #ShirleyBallas will save him again, she has a thing for Jamie, so much for judges been unbiased #Strictly — Nick Power (@Nickcarrick) December 13, 2020

Ranvir improved hugely during the first half of the competition, topping the leaderboard in week three, and the consistency of her performances put her in the frame for a spot in the final. Alas, it wasn’t to be.

One fan summarised the message each finalist would send if they triumph next weekend.

I feel like of the finalists, Maisie winning will be the most satisfying outcome, Bill winning will be the most uplifting outcome, HRVY winning will probably be the most expected outcome, and Jamie winning will summarise 2020 as a year. #Strictly #scd — deck the halls with boughs of hayley???? (@fatherbananas) December 13, 2020

The Strictly Come Dancing final screens on BBC One on Saturday 19th December.

