Every now and then a show comes along with a name that we love beyond words. Pooch Perfect, hosted by dog lover Sheridan Smith (and her dog, Stanley), is certainly one of them.

The new reality TV competition series will see dog groomers go head-to-head to see who is the best at making the pups look the fanciest. With celebrity guest judges and Pooch Palace, a place crafted to meet the needs of the canines, this looks to be a tonne of fun.

Here’s everything you need to know about the adorable reality show and when you can expect to see it.

When is Sheridan Smith’s Pooch Perfect on TV?

Not long to wait now as Pooch Perfect will debut on BBC on Thursday 7th January at 8pm – a pawfect start to the New Year.

What is Pooch Perfect about?

The series will feature ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create transformations of beloved pet dogs, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Stylist.

Each week, the teams will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where celebrity judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

The BBC adds that the dogs taking part will love the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’ designed to cater for their every need.

Sheridan said: “To combine my love of dogs with a brand new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven! Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration! I’m used to being on set with lots of actors, this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs. It is literally my dream job!”

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

Who are the celebrity guest judges on Pooch Perfect?

The celebrity guest judges haven’t been announced just yet – but we know they’re going to be dog lovers. We’ll keep this page updated when we know more.

Is there a trailer for Pooch Perfect?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Pooch Perfect will air on BBC One. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.