Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 in January with eye-opening stag and hen nights

A brand new season of Married at First Sight Australia is headed to E4 in the New Year, just in time to beat the January blues.

Arguably the most eccentric – and compelling – of the unorthodox show’s incarnations, Married at First Sight Australia first aired on E4 earlier this year and quickly became All4’s most-watched show.

Previous seasons have given us some pretty shocking moments – we’re looking at you, Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells – but a statement by Channel 4 promises that season six will be “even more dramatic and captivating than ever before, as we meet a whole new batch of singles looking to find love.”

In an unprecedented move, the grooms will go on a stag do together while the brides will all go on a hen before they tie the knot, making for an undoubtedly interesting watch.

After they say “I do”, they’ll be whisked away on a luxury honeymoon before they move in together and settle into married life. Unlike in the UK version of the show, the couples all live under the same roof after their commitment ceremonies.

Will they find their happily ever after? Probably not, judging by how many Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together.

Married at First Sight Australia season six will air on E4 from Monday 4th January 2021 at 7:30pm and will be stripped across the week from Monday to Friday. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide.