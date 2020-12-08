I’m A Celebrity 2020 stars had clever way of keeping private chats from airing on TV

I’m A Celebrity runner-up Jordan North has revealed the nifty way the celebs managed to have private conversations while surviving the Welsh countryside.

While speaking to colleague Greg James during an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show, Jordan opened up about the technique they used on the show saying: “Before we went in, we were told not to sing any songs by Queen, The Beatles or Disney.”

This is due to their music being copyrighted, and thus expensive to show on TV, particularly in the case of The Beatles.

“If we were having a conversation that we didn’t want on air, we’d get someone in the background to sing I Want To Break Free or Hey Jude,” he added.